Raiders news: Even with Derek Carr gone, the QB position dominates the headlines in Las Vegas
By Brad Weiss
Even with Derek Carr in New Orleans, the quarterback position for the Las Vegas Raiders dominates the headlines this offseason.
After nine seasons as the starting quarterback for the Raiders franchise, Derek Carr will be taking snaps for another organization in 2023. After being released on Valentine's Day, Carr was quickly signed by the New Orleans Saints, and some feel he could be the missing piece to getting New Orleans back to being a perennial playoff contender.
In his old stomping grounds, the Raiders added Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, and the hope was that they could get a healthy version of him in 2023, and possibly 2024 as well. Instead, his press conference was delayed due to a failed physical, and entering June, it is not even a forgone conclusion that he will ever play for the Raiders.
So, even without Carr on the roster, and all the rumors and drama that brings, the Raiders quarterback position is still dominating the headlines.
Raiders would be in big trouble without Jimmy G
Head coach Josh McDaniels, who coached Garoppolo in New England says he is not worried about the quarterback's health. He stated that he has 'no anxiety' about the situation, and that would lead to believe that he expects a healthy Garoppolo under center in Week 1.
If Garoppolo cannot go, and the Raiders stick to the quarterbacks they current have on the roster, the team would be in big trouble next season. Brian Hoyer would presumably take over as the starter, and rookie Aidan O'Connell would step in as QB2, something he likely would not be ready to do in Year 1.
Then there was the rumor that Tom Brady could possibly come out of retirement for a second time and suit up for the Raiders. However, Brady quickly shut those rumors down this past week, stating he is looking forward to his role with the Raiders, and his new broadcasting job with FOX.
As of now, there is nothing to talk about until we get more word on Garoppolo's injury, so it will be Hoyer's show until he returns. The AFC West is going to be a tough one to navigate this season, and without a legitimate quarterback, the Raiders could be in line to get one of the elite quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft.