Raiders news: Divine Deablo entering crucial third NFL season
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of question marks as we inch towards OTAs, and the linebacker group is certainly one of the bigger ones. Last season, the Raiders struggled on all three levels of the defense, and while they upgraded the secondary and defensive line this offseason, linebacker was an afterthought.
Now, entering the summer months, the group will be headlined by two players, free agent signing Robert Spillane, and holdover Divine Deablo. Deablo is a former third-round pick of the franchise, as he was selected with the No. 80 overall pick back in 2021, the final draft class for the old regime of Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden.
Deablo was a first-team All-ACC player during his time at Virginia Tech, and going into the 2021 NFL Draft, was seen as a tweener player. Starting his collegiate career on offense, he moved to safety for the Hokies, though he was drafted to be a linebacker by Mayock, and started five games as a rookie.
Last season, Deablo went into the season as a starter, and led the team in tackles through the first half of the season, only to see Year 2 cut short due to injury. Now, entering his third season, the time is now for Deablo to become a star.
Raiders will lean on Deablo in 2023
Based on the depth the Raiders have at the position, expect Deablo to be a starter once again in 2023, and have an even bigger role with the team. Spillane is expected to wear the green dot and call plays, but based on his athleticism and talent, Deablo should emerge as the best linebacker of the group.
Las Vegas used a sixth-round pick on a linebacker in the 2023 NFL Draft, but Amari Burney is expected to be more of a contributor on special teams in Year 1. This is Deablo's show in 2023, and if the 2022 season was any indication, a 100-tackle season could be incoming.