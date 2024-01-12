Raiders news: First-team All-Pro snub could mean no DPOY for Maxx Crosby
The NFL released their All-Pro teams on Friday, and a first-team snub could mean no DPOY for Maxx Crosby
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders defense took a big step forward this past season, finishing the year as a top-10 unit, and really turning some heads. In the process, Maxx Crosby continued his rise in terms of his place in the league, and is now considered by many as arguably the most dominant defensive player in the game.
However, when the All-Pro list was announced on Friday, Crosby did not make first-team, an honor he achieved in the NFLPA's All-Pro team earlier this week. That is voted on by his peers, so you can see how the league views him, but him being left off the first-team by the NFL likely means either Myles Garrett or TJ Watt will come away with this year's NFL Defensive Player of the Year honor.
First-team was mostly made up of playoff team players, as all defensive and offensive players will be playing in the postseason this year outside of the special teams guys. In fact, the only non-playoff teams to see a player named first-team on Friday were the New York Jets, and the Raiders, as punter AJ Cole was named first-team.
Cole has become the premier punter in the league, and rightfully was named the best punter in the NFL this season.
Raiders star lands on Second-Team All-Pro team
Crosby did land on the second-team All-Pro list, and incredible accomplish in itself considering how much he is targeted during games. He is the No. 1 priority for any team that goes up against the Silver and Black, and being so young, he is still very much in his prime going into the 2024 NFL season.
The Raiders have a lot of decisions to make this offseason, including at head coach, where Crosby has been very vocal in his support of Antonio Pierce to take over on a full-term basis. He and the defense were a unit that nobody wanted to face late in the season, and hopefully, all of that good play can spill over to next season.
For now, congratulations to Madd Maxx and AJ on an incredible accomplishment.