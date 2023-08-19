Raiders news: A healthy Hunter Renfrow is a dangerous Hunter Renfrow
The Las Vegas Raiders will be happy they held onto Hunter Renfrow this offseason in what should be a strong 2023 NFL season for the veteran wide receiver.
By Brad Weiss
Early in the 2023 offseason, it appeared likely that the Las Vegas Raiders were going to move on from Hunter Renfrow. With Renfrow battling through an injury-plagued season in 2022, it seemed he would go the same route as Darren Waller, who was traded to the New York Giants for a draft pick.
Also, the Raiders had spent the offseason adding to the wide receiver position group, including bringing in a former slot receiver from the New England Patriots. Jakobi Meyers had experience playing in Josh McDaniels's system, and with Renfrow scheduled to make big money, media experts predicted his departure from Sin City.
However, that never happened, and now that Renfrow is healthy and back on the field, he is back to breaking defensive backs ankles. Clips have been coming out from joint practices where he looked to be 100 percent, and a healthy Hunter Renfrow is certainly a dangerous Hunter Renfrow in the passing game.
The Raiders have plenty of high-end targets at the wide receiver position, and with Meyers moving to the outside to team with Davante Adams, Las Vegas may have the best starting trio at the position in all of football in 2023.
Raiders play Preseason Game No. 2 Saturday
On Saturday, the Raiders will battle it out against their second NFC West team in a row, as they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams. Los Angeles is coming off a drubbing at the hands of another AFC West team, the Los Angeles Chargers their last time out, as the Chargers put up 34 points on the Rams defense.
The Raiders posted 34 points of their own last wekend against the San Francisco 49ers thanks to strong play from rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell. The Raiders defense was also stellar in that one, as they only allowed one touchdown, which turned out to be a fluke play off a missed interception from Duke Shelley.
Can the Raiders continue their winning ways under McDaniels in the preseason, where the coach has a perfect record? We will see Saturday night.