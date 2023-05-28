Raiders news: Hunter Renfrow on his way out in Las Vegas?
By Brad Weiss
Las Vegas Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow has been a star since coming into the league back in 2019, but could he be out after four seasons?
Drafted in the fifth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Hunter Renfrow burst onto the scene as a star for the Raiders franchise. In fact, in 2021, Renfrow had a monster season for the Raiders, hauling in over 100 catches for over 1,000 yards.
Last season, in his first with Josh McDaniels as head coach, Renfrow suffered through an injury-plagued year, and was not as productive as he had been in the past. This offseason, McDaniels decided to bring in a former favorite slot wide receiver from his time in New England, adding Jakobi Meyers to the mix.
With his contract up in the air, the complications of Renfrow returning to Las Vegas are there, and we could have seen the last of him with the Raiders.
This past week, ESPN's Paul Gutierrez tweeted that Renfrow was one of a number of players that were not present at OTAs, fueling more rumors that he could be on his way out in Las Vegas. There is no big secret that the SIlver and Black added a ton of talent to the wide receiver room, and cutting or trading Renfrow next week could net them a bunch of money back in cap space.
Former Raiders HC makes his return
During the 2021 NFL season, former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was shown the door after an investigation into the Redskins unearthed a ton of derogatory emails he had sent. Those emails contained racist, anti-gay and misogynistic language, and the team cut ties with him after they went public.
This past week, Gruden made his return to the NFL, working with the New Orleans Saints and former quarterback Derek Carr installing their offense. Carr and Gruden have had a very good relationship despite all the rumors, and it appears they will work together in some capacity in preparation for Carr's first season in New Orleans.