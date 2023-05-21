Raiders news: Hunter Renfrow to reunite with Derek Carr in New Orleans?
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders have a logjam of players at wide receiver, but would they really trade away Hunter Renfrow?
The 2023 offseason has been one of change for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they have moved on from some key pieces on their roster. The biggest of which was quarterback Derek Carr, who, after nine seasons as the starter for the Silver and Black, will now be throwing footballs for the New Orleans Saints.
Carr's run with the Raiders was a roller coaster ride, but you cannot say that he was not productive in terms of the stat sheet. He finished his Raiders career as the franchise leader in numerous categories, though the wins were few and far between.
Now, as the team makes the move to Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback, could more big-name changes be coming to this roster?
Could Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow reunite with Derek Carr with Saints?
One player to keep an eye on is Hunter Renfrow, who was extremely productive catching passes from Carr after coming to the Silver and Black as a fifth-round draft pick back in 2019. Renfrow's best season came in 2021, when he caught over 100 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns, making it to the Pro Bowl.
However, last season he was hurt a bit, and with Josh McDaniels bringing in Jakobi Meyers from New England, another slot receiver, could the team move on from Renfrow? One possibility is reuniting him with Carr in the Bayou, and John Sigler over at Saints Wire brought up this very idea, and it is worth taking a long look at.
There is no doubt Carr and Renfrow have an excellent relationship, and with Carr starting anew in New Orleans, the team has already brought in a familiar offensive weapon in Foster Moreau. Also, the Raiders trading or releasing Renfrow after June 1 would clear up over $10 million in cap space for a team that still needs to add pieces to their defense in the worst way.
Renfrow was an excellent player for the Raiders, and has a ton of good football left in him. The issue is, he has a big cap number, and with a logjam at the wide receiver position already, moving him is starting to look more and more like a legitimate possibility.