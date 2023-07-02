Raiders news: Jakobi Meyers could be the biggest addition of them all in 2023
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders brought in Jakobi Meyers to be their No. 2 option on the outside in 2023, and he could prove to be a significant upgrade.
The Las Vegas Raiders mustered only six wins last season, so it was no big surprise that second-year general manager Dave Ziegler revamped the roster. The Raiders made wholesale changes when it came to the offense, releasing quarterback Derek Carr, and trading away tight end Darren Waller.
The team also did not bring back Mack Hollins to the fold, a player who had a breakout season in his first year in Las Vegas in 2022. Last season, Hollins emerged as the No. 2 wideout on the outside, hauling in a career-best 57 catches for 690 yards.
Despite the solid season, the Raiders moved on, and in his place, brought in Jakobi Meyers, a familiar face for head coach Josh McDaniels and Ziegler.
Meyers could prove to be the Raiders biggest addition of them all
Across his last three seasons in New England, two of which he spent with Josh McDaniels, Meyers has racked up at least 700 receiving yards. In 2022, he notched a career-high with six touchdown catches, and did all of this despite a down year from second-year quarterback Mac Jones.
Meyers familiarity with the system McDaniels runs is going to be key, and while he did spend a lot of time in the slot in New England, the Raiders have an elite player in that position in Hunter Renfrow. Still, Meyers is going to have his presence felt on the outside, and inside sometimes, as he becomes a true weapon for first-year quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo.
The Raiders have added a bunch of players this offseason who they are expecting significant contributions from in their first season in the Silver and Black. However, with Garoppolo taking over for Derek Carr, and there being questions on defense, Meyers impact could be the one that takes on the most meaning when all is said and done.