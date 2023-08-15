Raiders news: Jimmy Garoppolo headed towards the best season of his career?
The Las Vegas Raiders brought in Jimmy Garoppolo to supplant Derek Carr in 2023, but is he in for the best season of his career?
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders kicked off their 2023 preseason schedule in style on Sunday, throttling the San Francisco 49ers in front of the home fans by a score of 34-7. Not playing in that game was quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who spent the last six seasons with the 49ers, leading them to a Super Bowl appearance.
Garoppolo signed with the Raiders in free agency this offseason to replace veteran Derek Carr, who broke nearly every Raiders passing record during his nine-year stint as the starter. Garoppolo will have a stacked deck with the Raiders, including Davante Adams at wide receiver, which could lead to a monster season for him in Las Vegas.
But don't just take my word for it.
In a piece for the 33rd Team, Mike Martz previewed the Raiders 2023 season, and had some strong words for Garoppolo. He feels not only will Garoppolo thrive in Las Vegas, but he could be in for his best season as a pro in 2023.
That is music to the ears of Raiders fans, who have seen their team make it to the playoffs only twice in the last 20 NFL seasons. The Silver and Black have not won a Super Bowl in 40 years as well, so getting a quarterback with a 40-17 career record as a starter is definitely something for the fan base to get excited about.
Raiders ready for joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams
On Wednesday and Thursday of this week, Garoppolo and the rest of the Raiders starters will likely get most of their work heading into preseason game No. 2 in joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams. Much like last week against San Francisco, the Raiders will use these joint practices to see how their 1s stack up with the best players on the Rams.
Game action will kick off at 6pm PT on Saturday night as the Raiders look to continue to build momentum as the month of August slowly fades away and the team preps for the regular season. There are many solid players who are on the chopping block as we inch towards the cut-down to get to a 53-man roster heading into Week 1 against Denver, and these joint practices are just as important as the preseason games, maybe even more so.