Raiders news: Jimmy Garoppolo Not On The Field For OTAs
New Las Vegas Raiders’ starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo won’t be on the field for OTAs. Garoppolo had surgery on his foot after signing with the team in March. This isn’t a shock to the Raiders, who were aware of the situation prior to signing.
Garoppolo injured his left foot after being sacked in the San Francisco 49ers game against the Miami Dolphins. The week 13 injury ended his season leading to the rise of Brock Purdy who finished the season with a 5-0 record. Purdy continued the run of wins until getting hurt himself in the NFC Championship game.
Head coach Josh McDaniels didn’t provide much of an update but believes that Garoppolo will be ready for the start of the season. It is important to note that Garoppolo is missing valuable time with his new teammates. While he has played in McDaniels’ system with the New England Patriots, he has been in San Francisco since 2017 running a drastically different offense.
Raiders new QB is no stranger to the injury bug
Missing extended time due to injuries is pretty much par for Garoppolo’s career. While the starter with the 49ers, he only played 16 (or 17 in recent years) games in one season. The Raiders should be hoping that he can at least play during the preseason.
The Raiders signed Garoppolo to a three-year deal to replace longtime quarterback Derek Carr. Many of the hopes for the upcoming season ride on the shoulders of the new signal caller. There aren’t many other options available on the roster currently.
While this isn’t news for the Raiders, it is concerning to hear that the isn’t a set timetable. It would be reassuring to know that Garoppolo is set to play in the preseason or by the start of the season. At least they are saying that the often-injured quarterback is progressing in the healing process.