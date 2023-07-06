Raiders news: Jimmy Garoppolo could be the perfect quarterback for Josh McDaniels in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders are moving on from Derek Carr, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be the perfect replacement in 2023.
By Brad Weiss
Toward the end of the 2022 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders organization made a move that would put the wheels in motion to end Derek Carr's nine-year run as the starting quarterback. The Raiders decided to bench Carr with two games left in the season, and with still a slim chance for them to make the playoffs.
That was the final straw for the Carr-Raiders marriage, a run that included only two playoff appearances, but a ton of personal statistical records for No. 4. In 2023, the team will move to Jimmy Garoppolo as the starting quarterback, and he could be the best person to replace Carr and run Josh McDaniels's offense this fall.
Garoppolo is familiar with McDaniels offense, protects the football, and while he is not going to put up gaudy statistics, he has a history of winning big-time games at the NFL level.
Raiders should be in good hands with Jimmy G under center
The signing of Garoppolo has not come without its flaws, as he is already dealing with a foot injury, and has yet to take part in minicamps. However, it is believed that he is going to be ready to go when training camp kicks off, and the hope is that he can avoid any more injuries, as that has plagued him his entire career.
In 57 career starts, Garoppolo has put together an impressive 40-17 record, and the only time he has had a losing record in a season was when he went 1-2 in three starts back in 2018. For a franchise that has struggled to win consistently for the last 20 years, Garoppolo could be the perfect solution in 2023, and possibly 2024 if he can stay healthy.
Garoppolo went 7-3 in 11 games last season, making ten starts, and threw 16 touchdowns against only four interceptions. He is still only entering his age-32 season, has a ton of weapons to throw to, and if Josh Jacobs is available as the feature back, he could be working with his best group of offensive stars that he has had his entire career.