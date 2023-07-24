Raiders news: Josh Jacobs is Leaving Las Vegas
After the Las Vegas Raiders could not get a new deal done with Josh Jacobs, the star running back is leaving Las Vegas.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders had until July 17 to get a new deal done with star running back Josh Jacobs. After leading the NFL in rushing last season, Jacobs was in line for a new deal, as the team declined his fifth-year option last offseason, and placed the franchise tag on him this year.
However, the deal never got done, despite reports that he was sitting in the parking lot of the Raiders facility as the deadline passed. Now, the team will have to face the real possibility of life without Jacobs next season, which would be a shocking blow to the team's offensive capabilities.
If recent reports are any indication, the Raiders are in serious trouble in terms of getting Jacobs to training camp in the near future.
According to Tom Pelissero, the star running back boarded a plane leaving Las Vegas on Monday, and there is no real timetable for him to return. Jacobs is technically not under contract with the Raiders so he will not be fined, but missing the entire training camp schedule, as well as the preseason is now definitely on the table.
So far, there has been no word of whether this will bleed into the regular season, but that has to be a real possibility now as well.
Raiders to work out two CBs on Monday
It has been an offseason of change for the Raiders, especially in the defensive backfield, as they have added to both the cornerback and safety rooms in a big way. On Monday, the cornerback room could get filled even further, as the Raiders will work out both Troy Hill and Marcus Peters.
Peters is a former All-Pro, and the bigger name of the two, but Hill is a solid depth cornerback who can help the Raiders on the outside, and in the slot. The cornerback position has been a weakness for the Raiders for quite some time now, so the more the merrier as we launch into what should be a competitive battle all summer long for roster spots.