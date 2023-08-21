Raiders news: Josh Jacobs possible return is as cloudy a situation as ever
The Las Vegas Raiders are still without running back Josh Jacobs, and his possibly return is as cloudy a situation as ever.
By Brad Weiss
Through two preseason games, the Las Vegas Raiders offense has looked outstanding, as they have score 61 points as a unit. All told, the Raiders have outscored their two NFC West opponents by a score of 68-24 this preseason, and are getting strong play from rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell.
At running back, Zamir White has stepped in to be the feature back, and has done a serviceable job in the role. That opportunity came due to the fact Josh Jacobs has still yet to report to the team, as he did not sign his franchise tag, and is currently without a contract.
So where does that leave the relationship as we get closer and closer to Week 1 against Denver?
On Sunday, Josh McDaniels told the media that he had no new news regarding Jacobs, which is not a great sign considering how much preseason is left. Players need to be able to get back into shape prior to the regular season, and even if Jacobs arrived tomorrow, will he have enough time to do just that?
On the other side of the coin, Vinny Bonsignore from Las Vegas Review-Journal tweeted out his recent piece on Sunday, and that painted a different picture. Bonsignore stated that the feeling around the league is that Jacobs will be back in time for the season opener, so as we inch closer to September 10, things are as cloudy as they ever were.
Raiders get first look at QB Jimmy Garoppolo
In a surprising move on Saturday night, the Las Vegas Raiders gave starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo the first drive of the game against the Los Angeles Rams. Garoppolo looked steady, as expected, going 4-of-4 passing for 39 yards in a drive that culminated with the Raiders first touchdown of the game.
As Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell battle it out for the QB2 job, there is no doubt that Garoppolo is the unquestioned starter going into the 2023 NFL season. The Raiders want to win this year, and have no intention of tanking, so hopefully Jimmy G can stay healthy and help this team to more wins than losses.