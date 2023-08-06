Raiders news: Josh Jacobs projected impact in Kansas City or Denver is nightmare fuel
There are some scenarios left to play out with running back Josh Jacobs, but this latest rumor is a nightmare for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the worst teams in the NFL last season, but their running back, Josh Jacobs had one of the great seasons rushing the ball in team history. In fact, it was the best we have seen from a Raiders running back since Marcus Allen in the 1980s, a season that started with him actually playing in the Hall of Fame Game.
Last offseason, it was pretty clear that the team planned to possibly move on from Jacobs, as they declined his fifth-year option, and even drafted two running backs in the 2022 NFL Draft. Jacobs responded by running all over NFL defenses, leading the NFL in both rushing and all-purpose yards, and signaling to the league that he is one of the best in the game.
This offseason, the Raiders placed the franchise tag on Jacobs in the hopes of getting a long-term deal done before training camp. However, the July 17 deadline came and went, and now, Jacobs is away from the team without a contract, leaving the Raiders without one of their key offensive weapons.
This week, it was rumored that the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos would be in on Jacobs if the team rescinded his franchise tag, making him a free agent, and those two scenarios are nightmare fuel for the Raiders.