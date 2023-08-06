Raiders news: Josh Jacobs projected impact in Kansas City or Denver is nightmare fuel
There are some scenarios left to play out with running back Josh Jacobs, but this latest rumor is a nightmare for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs teaming with Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs are the gold standard in the NFL, as they are a yearly Super Bowl contender and have the best quarterback in the league in Patrick Mahomes. Since taking over for Alex Smith at quarterback, Mahomes has led the Chiefs to two Super Bowl titles, and have done so without a real elite option at running back.
Jacobs landing in Kansas CIty would change that narrative, as he would be the best running back to stand behind Mahomes in his NFL career. Jacobs rare ability to be a menace in the run game, as well as in the passing game would give an already elite Kansas City offense another dimension, which is a scary scenario for the entire league.
The Chiefs go into the 2023 NFL season as a favorite to win it all once again, so the fact that they are in on Jacobs puts the Raiders on notice to get a new deal done. There is nothing worse than to picture Jacobs pulling a Marcus Allen, and finishing out his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.