Raiders news: Josh Jacobs projected impact in Kansas City or Denver is nightmare fuel
There are some scenarios left to play out with running back Josh Jacobs, but this latest rumor is a nightmare for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
Sean Payton utilizing Raiders star RB Josh Jacobs on offense
Last season, the Denver Broncos were one of the laughingstocks of the NFL, as Nathaniel Hackett proved to be a terrible decision as head coach. Hackett was fired during the NFL season, and this offseason, the Broncos replaced him with Super Bowl-winning heac coach Sean Payton.
Payton joining the AFC West with the Broncos is a nightmare in itself, as you have to think he is going to get more out of Russell Wilson than Hackett did. In addition, Payton brings a championship DNA to the Broncos, and already appears to be coaching with a chip on his shoulder when you watch his press conferences.
Payton is an offensive genius, and giving him a talent like Jacobs to team with Wilson this year would make the Broncos an immediate contender in both the AFC West, and the conference as a whole. There is a real possibility that Jacobs could be playing in the NFL with another team come Week 1, and if he lands in Denver, his first opponent would be the Silver and Black.
That would be a nightmare as well.