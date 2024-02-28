Raiders news: Josh Jacobs projected contract should bring him back to Las Vegas
If Pro Football Focus is right, the projected new contract for Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs should have him back in the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
Going into the offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders have a bonafide star atop their list of pending free agents. Starting running back Josh Jacobs has been the feature back for the team since being a first-round pick back in 2019, and is inching towards being one of the best running backs in team history.
However, for the second straight offseason, the Raiders will have to find a way to get him under contract for the long haul, something they could not accomplish last year. Jacobs signed a one-year deal with Las Vegas to return in late-August, and could not replicate the kind of success he had in 2022, where he led the NFL in rushing yards.
According to PFF Las Vegas Raiders, the projected contract for Jacobs would be three years and $34.5 million, with $21.3 million guaranteed. For a player of Jacobs caliber, that sounds like a good deal for the Raiders to retain his services over the next three seasons.
Raiders new GM will try to find a way to bring Jacobs back
Speaking at the NFL Combine, Tom Telesco stated that the Raiders are going to try and find a way to bring Jacobs back in 2024. Telesco wants to get a reputation of the Raiders bringing back their key players in free agency, and there is no bigger free agent for Las Vegas this cycle than Jacobs.
In the same conversation, Telesco stated that Davante Adams is not going anywhere as well, so the Silver and Black could have their biggest stars back in the fold in 2024 and beyond. That is great news for offensive coordinator and head coach Antonio Pierce, as the Raiders are in win-now mode now that Pierce is the full-time head coach.
It is early, but signs are starting to point in the right direction when it comes to Jacobs being back with the team next season.