Raiders news: Could Josh Jacobs be returning to the Silver and Black soon?
The Las Vegas Raiders are still without Josh Jacobs, but are signs pointing towards him being back with his teammates soon?
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders battled it out against the San Francisco 49ers in preseason game No. 1 on Sunday, dominating from the outset in a 34-7 victory. The Silver and Black got a tremendous effort from rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who had a near-perfect afternoon in his first NFL start, albeit the preseason.
Starting at running back was Zamir White, a second-year player from Georgia who will be expected to carry the load with Josh Jacobs still not with the team. Jacobs was given the franchise tag this offseason, but refused to sign it, and currently does not have a contract with the team.
With how good the Raiders looked on Sunday, there is a lot to like about this roster, but not having Jacobs in the fold could be devastating for the offense. However, general manager Dave Ziegler has been painting a brighter picture as of late when it comes to Jacobs returning to the fold, telling both media and fans that a deal could be on the horizon.
Speaking with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Ziegler had a more positive outlook when it comes to getting his All-Pro running back in camp soon.
""We're encouraged that we will find some common ground and get him back here sooner than later.""- Dave Ziegler in regards to Josh Jacobs
Prior to the team's preseason matchup on Sunday, Ziegler was also caught on camera telling fans they will get a deal done. Giberto Obregon from 8 News Now tweeted this out on Sunday:
Raiders looked deep in the win against San Francisco
Sure, it was only a preseason game, and yes, most of the star players did not play on Sunday, but the Raiders looked more talented, and much more deeper than their former Bay Area rivals. O'Connell was cool as can be under center, and White rushed the ball with authority, carrying it 13 times for over 40 yards and a score.
The defense was strong up front, something we are not used to seeing in either the preseason or regular season, while the defense got some big stops all game long. Overall, it was one of the more complete games we have seen the Raiders play under Josh McDaniels, now if they can just get Jacobs back, expectations could begin to rise in Las Vegas.