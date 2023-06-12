Raiders news: Josh Jacobs tweet, Jakobi Meyers most underrated?
By Brad Weiss
On Sunday, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs tweeted something cryptic, so of course, the internet ran wild with what it could mean.
A lot of the talk this offseason when it comes to the Las Vegas Raiders has centered around Josh Jacobs, their do-everything running back who is coming off a breakout season in 2022. Jacobs was given the franchise tag this offseason, but has yet to sign it, which means he was away from the team during minicamp.
Last offseason, the front office thought so little of Jacobs that they did not pick up his fifth-year option, and played him in the Hall of Fame Game. This offseason, they are trying to get him to sign on the dotted line, but after his tweet on Sunday, they could be far off from a deal.
Of course, Jacobs has tweeted things out in the past that the media has run with, but it ended up being much to do about nothing. However, this one feels legit, and it could mean the Raiders are in for a long haul in terms of getting him to sign his franchise tag, or get him a new, long-term deal.
Signing his franchise tag would net Jacobs over $10 million guaranteed this season, and enable he and the Raiders franchise to continue to hammer out a long-term deal. Jacobs is in a great spot because he came into the league as a very young player, and should still have at least four or five good seasons ahead of him.
Which Raiders player is the most underrated going into 2023?
Over at Touchdown Wire, Doug Farrar put together a piece on each team's most underrated player, and for Farrar, that Raiders player would be Jakobi Meyers. Meyers comes to the Raiders after spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the New England Patriots.
With the Pats, Meyers played under Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who was the offensive coordinator during his first three seasons. Meyers racked up over 700 yards in each of his last three seasons, including over 800 in 2021 and 2022.
With Davante Adams on the other side of the field, Meyers won't have to be the No. 1 option for the Raiders, which should benefit him in his first season in Las Vegas. Meyers is an exciting addition to the Raiders offense, and with so much talent at the position group, Las Vegas has a chance to be quite explosive in the passing game in 2023.