Raiders news: Josh McDaniels named the worst, Pierce going 'all-in' at QB
The Las Vegas Raiders news cycle continues to go crazy as we inch towards the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders strumbled out of the gate this past season, this after head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler tried to make wholesale changes with the roster. The biggest move the tandem made was moving on from quarterback Derek Carr, a decision that was made towards the end of the 2023 NFL regular season.
By the time Halloween rolled around, McDaniels was fired by team owner Mark Davis, as the Raiders moved on from him, Ziegler, and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi. As the team turned to Antonio Pierce as interim head coach, it was like a breath of fresh air in the locker room, and yesterday's NFLPA survey proved that McDaniels was certainly the problem.
As the Raiders as a franchise ranked high in most areas, head coach is where they finished last thanks to McDaniels. In fact, McDaniels was ranked the worst head coach in the NFL, something that did not come as a surprise to those who follow the Silver and Black.
McDaniels was a mistake hire, and moving on from him put the Raiders on a positive trajectory to close the NFL season.
Raiders to go 'all-in' on their next QB
Speaking on Wednesday, Pierce stated they are not looking for a Band-Aid at the quarterback position, but instead plan to go out and get their guy. That fired up Raider Nation, as the hope is they will try and trade up for one of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL Draft, specifically Jayden Daniels from LSU.
We do not know what the Raiders plan to do, or could do at the quarterback position just yet, but it was good to hear that they will do everything they can to find a long-term solution at the position. Pierce also said that the job is Aidan O'Connell's to lose, so prepare for an exciting offseason surrounding the most important position in sports over the next few months.