Raiders news: It is Las Vegas or bust for Josh Jacobs in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders are still without Josh Jacobs, but it does not appear he will be traded by the team any time soon.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders will have their final preseason game of the 2023 slate on Saturday, heading to Dallas to take on the Cowboys. This preseason has been a strong one for the Silver and Black, as they have been dominant on the field in games, and have looked good in joint practices.
However, while the good times have been rolling on the field, you cannot avoid the elephant in the room when it comes to this franchise. Star running back Josh Jacobs dominated the NFL landscape last year, leading the league in rushing yards, while putting together the best effort from a running back in team history since Marcus Allen in 1982.
After his standout campaign, Jacobs expected a new deal with the Raiders this offseason, but instead, he was given the franchise tag in hopes of extending the time to get a new deal done. When the deadline to get a deal passed, Jacobs left Las Vegas, and there is still no indication as to when he will be back.
It will be Raiders or bust for Josh Jacobs in 2023
In recent days, Jacobs has been the subject of trade rumors, after Jonathan Taylor was given permission to seek a trade by the Indianapolis Colts. However, despite the rumors, the Raiders have been adamant that he will not be traded, putting an end to any speculation that Jacobs may be playing for another team in 2023.
So, as the Raiders wait on Jacobs to return, if the young running back does play in 2023, it will only be with the Las Vegas Raiders. If nothing gets done between Jacobs and the Raiders this offseason, the team will hold his rights for the 2024 season as well, so this could get a lot better, or a lot uglier before all is said and done.
The hope is that Jacobs returns this week, as the team has until September 10 to get ready for the Denver Broncos, but only until August 29 to get the 53-man roster set. We are coming to a breaking point in this situation, and it is anybody's guess how it will all shake out.