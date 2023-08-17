Raiders news: Las Vegas getting healthy heading down the stretch in August
The Las Vegas Raiders will battle it out against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, and for once, they are getting stronger as they move through August.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders held a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, and to say things got a bit chippy would be an understatement. In fact, Maxx Crosby had a fight with Cam Akers, with Akers being asked to leave practice, which is kind of typical when these two franchises get together in the summer.
Off the field, the Raiders apparently are getting stronger as they navigate through the month of August, which is great news for Raiders fans. Speaking with reporters yesterday, head coach Josh McDaniels gave a report on the health of wide receiver Davante Adams, who suffered an injury during joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers last week.
Here is what McDaniels had to say about Adams' as the team prepped for their Wednesday joint practice with the Rams.
""He'll be out here ready to roll.""- Josh McDaniels on Davante Adams
Ready to roll he was, as he was easily beating defenders during 1-on-1 periods, and looks to be in midseason form already. Adams is the key to the Raiders offense, especially with Josh Jacobs still not with the team, so getting him back was a huge break for the Raiders.
Raiders top rookie ready to roll as well
Wednesday was also the debut of 2023 No. 7 overall pick Tyree Wilson, who is off the PUP list and ready to start his NFL career. A towering prescene wearing his No. 9 practice jersey, Wilson showed himself to be quite healthy on Wednesday, a great sign for those worried about him being available Week 1 against Denver.
Wilson has missed a ton of training camp, but getting him back in early-August is a much better scenario than if he missed another entire week, plus another preseason game. We may not see a ton of him during the game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, but he should be ready to go for the regular season tune-up in Week 3 of the preseason on August 26 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Overall, not a bad Wednesday for the Silver and Black