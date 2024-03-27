Raiders news: Las Vegas to meet privately with elite QB prospect Wednesday
The Las Vegas Raiders could be in the market to trade up for a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft, and will meet privately with one of the best on Wednesday.
By Brad Weiss
The 2024 NFL Draft could be a wild one for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they currently hold two of the first 44 selections in the draft. Of course, the big conversation surrounding the Raiders is whether or not their plan is to trade up on Day 1, hoping to secure one of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft class.
The Raiders have two quarterbacks already in-house to battle it out for the starting job next season, as Gardner Minshew II was brought in to challenge Aidan O'Connell to be the team's QB1 in 2024. However, many feel this is the year the Raiders should mortgage the future to trade up for a quarterback, and the fan base has one particular quarterback in mind.
Jayden Daniels is fresh off a stellar year with the LSU Tigers, and goes into this draft rated as a top-3 signal-caller in the class. He has all the talent to be the starter for Las Vegas for the next ten-plus seasons, but going up and getting him on Day 1 could prove tough for first-year genral manager Tom Telesco.
The Raiders, however, are still in play for his services.
Raiders to meet privately with Jayden Daniels
According to Vinny Bonsignore from Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders plan to meet with Daniels during his Pro Day on Wednesday. It will be a private meeting, but is certain to fuel the fire that the Silver and Black plan to try and trade up for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner this April.
If they trade up for Daniels, he would likely be the assumed starting quarterback, but would have to prove that he can win-now with a strong camp. Daniels brings a certain skill set that O'Connell and Minshew do not have, and his exciting playmaking ability would win over Raider Nation in a hurry.