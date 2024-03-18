Raiders news: Las Vegas needs Davante Adams now more than ever
With Hunter Renfrow hitting free agency, the Las Vegas Raiders need their No. 1 wide receiver to have a big season now more than ever.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders 2024 offseason has started with a bang, as the team added elite defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to the mix in free agency. There have been significant losses, most importantly running back Josh Jacobs, but for the most part, new general manager Tom Telesco has done a nice job so far.
Looking at the returning players for the Raiders in 2024, nobody on offense needs to have a big season as much as wide receiver Davante Adams. Since coming to the Raiders during the 2022 offseason, Adams has continued to play at a Hall of Fame pace, but with so many question marks on offense this year, the Raiders need him now more than ever.
Despite bringing in Gardner Minshew at quarterback, that position group is up in the air, as they may look to add another signal-caller in the 2024 NFL Draft. We still have to see if Zamir White is ready to take over as the RB1 in Las Vegas, and the offensive line is still missing two starting players as well.
Davante Adams needs another monster season in 2024
With the Raiders getting rid of Hunter Renfrow this offseason, the hope is that Tre Tucker will be able to get the job done in the slot going into Year 2. Jakobi Meyers was outstanding in his first season in the Silver and Black last season, and with him back in 2024, Adams and Meyers could be one of the best starting tandems in the NFL at the position this year.
Las Vegas has plenty of talent on the roster already, and will have a lot of cap space to work with moving forward to continue to add new pieces. Telesco is doing a great job in trying to keep elite pieces on the roster while adding around them, and for Adams, this has the potential to be his best season yet with the Raiders.