Raiders news: Luke Getsy hire further clouds QB picture in 2024
With the arrival of Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator, it is anybody's guess as to who will be the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback in 2024.
By Brad Weiss
On Sunday, it was reported that Kliff Kingsbury was going to pass on becoming the Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator. It had appeared that a deal was in place for Kingsbury to lead the Raiders offense in 2024, but in the end, talks fell through, leaving the Raiders scrambling to find a new option.
By the end of the day, it was reported that they had found their man, as Luke Getsy is rumored to be the offensive coordinator of choice for Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco. Getsy was a rising star in the sport before landing in Chicago as their OC, and after two seasons at the helm of the offense, he was fired on January 10 of this year.
However, despite his struggles in Chicago, the 39-year old Getsy will get another go at it in Las Vegas, where the first order of business will be figuring out what to do at the quarterback position. Getsy was with Justin Fields in Chicago, a player that has been the subject of trade rumors to the Raiders, but a reunion of that tandem does not seem likely.
If the Raiders do not trade for Fields, it makes the quarterback position even more cloudier now that Getsy is in place as Offensive Coordinator.
Raiders must get it right at QB in 2024 and beyond
After nine seasons with Derek Carr as the unquestioned starter for the Raiders franchise, the quarterback position was a turnstile early on in 2023. Las Vegas started three different quarterbacks before Halloween, though Aidan O'Connell was the permanent starter for the Silver and Black once Pierce took over.
O'Connell played his best football down the stretch, and could be a real option to start again in 2024 if Getsy feels he is the right choice. However, Las Vegas also could be in the market for a free agent like Baker Mayfield or Kirk Cousins, while the 2024 NFL Draft is loaded with quarterback talent that could be selected on Day 1.
We won't know much until ink is put to paper with Getsy, as we all thought it would be Kingsbury's offense in 2024 only 24 hours ago. Getsy never got the passing game going in Chicago, but he did succeed in that area in his previous stop in Green Bay, where he worked with Raiders star wideout Davante Adams.
If he was smart, he would get Adams' take on the position, and hopefully, the Raiders passing attack can thrive where Chicago did not in 2022 and 2023. First, they have to find their quarterback.