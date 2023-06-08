Raiders news: Madden 24 preview unveils Josh Jacobs in his No. 8 jersey
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best running backs in the NFL in Josh Jacobs, and in the new Madden preview, we finally saw him in his new No. 8.
A lot of the talk surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason has centered around Josh Jacobs, their star running back. During the 2022 season, Jacobs ran wild over the rest of the NFL, leading the league in both rushing and all-purpose yards, which was quite an accomplishment considering it looked like his Raiders days were over during the previous offseason.
In his first offseason as general manager, Dave Ziegler declined Jacobs's fifth-year option, and head coach Josh McDaniels decided to trot him out in the Hall of Fame game. However, Jacobs took it in stride, and by the time the season was over, he and Davante Adams were the most valuable offensive Raiders on the roster.
This offseason, Jacobs decided to make the move from his No. 28, to No. 8, and you can get a brief look at it below.
Raiders Josh Jacobs donning No. 8 in Madden preview
Below you can check out the official Madden 24 reveal, as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be on the cover this year. The Bills quarterback has become one of the game's best young stars, so him getting the cover is not a big surprise.
Allen is the first Bills player to get the cover of Madden.
In the preview, you can see Raiders running back Josh Jacobs in his new No. 8 jersey, a homage to the number he wore during his time with Alabama. Jacobs has emerged as one of the best running backs in the game after his breakout 2022 campaign, though he remains without a contract after not signing his franchise tag.
Getting Jacobs signed is huge for the Raiders offense, as they look to Jimmy Garoppolo to lead them in his first season with the franchise. There is a lot to like about the Raiders offense entering the 2023 NFL season, but without Jacobs, the running back room is very thin and a real liability.