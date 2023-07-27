Raiders news: Marcus Peters to don the legendary No. 24 in Las Vegas
Marcus Peters was a big signing for the Las Vegas Raiders, and he will don the legendary No. 24 for the Silver and Black in 2023.
By Brad Weiss
This week, the Las Vegas Raiders made a big move in terms of bolstering the defensive side of the ball, adding cornerback Marcus Peters. A former All-Pro at the position, Peters brings leadership to a position group that has long been a weakness for the Silver and Black, and will do so wearing one of the more coveted numbers on the Raiders.
In his first season with the Raiders, Peters will wear No. 24, which is the jersey number of one of the greatest defensive backs in not only team history, but the history of the NFL. During his time with the Raiders, Charles Woodson established himself as one of the best players in the league, and his outstanding career wrapped up with him enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Now, a potential Hall of Famer will wear it once again for the Raiders, and the hope is, Peters still has a lot of good football left in him as he enters his 30s.
Raiders new QB is a 'dog' according to Maxx Crosby
The biggest move of the Raiders 2023 offseason was the team releasing quarterback Derek Carr after nine seasons as the starter for the organization. After taking over as head coach prior to the 2022 NFL season, Josh McDaniels had all the right things to say about Carr, but in the end, it was a match that just did not fit.
Now, a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo will take over as the starter for the Raiders, and he is already earning the respect of his new teammates. One such teammate is Maxx Crosby, the face of the Raiders franchise, and one who feels they got something special in the veteran quarterback.
Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Crosby let the word know that Garoppolo is a dog.
Garoppolo has had plenty of success at the NFL level, winning 40 of his 57 starts, and leading his team to deep playoff runs in the past. The problem for him has always been staying healthy, but hopefully he can do so with the Raiders in 2023, as they bring back their entire starting offensive line from a year ago.
Carr was a solid quarterback, and did a lot of good things in the Silver and Black, but it is clear that the organization, and its players have moved on. In order for the Raiders to do anything of substance this season, they need a healthy Garoppolo, and apparently, a healthy Garoppolo is an absolute dog.