Raiders news: Maxx Crosby will benefit from added help in the secondary
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders added some key pieces to the secondary this offseason, and star edge rusher Maxx Crosby will benefit from that.
The 2022 Las Vegas Raiders won only six games, and for the most part, were one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL. They went into the season with high expectations after making the playoffs the year before despite so many incidents on and off the field.
However, the 2022 season started bad, and got worse, and in the end, the new regime, led by Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler decided the 2023 offseason would be a bit of a rebuild. They added talent on both sides of the ball, got rid of some veteran mainstays, and in the end, the 2023 Raiders will look a lot different than the team from a year ago.
While changes were made, some key stars return, including edge rusher Maxx Crosby. One of the best defensive players in the game today, Crosby will benefit from the new additions on the Raiders defense, especially in the secondary.
Raiders star Maxx Crosby will benefit from newest defensive backs.
The Raiders attacked the secondary in both free agency and the NFL Draft, and both should net solid rewards during the 2023 campaign. The additions of Marcus Epps, Duke Shelley, and David Long Jr. are going to help in a big way, while rookies Jakorian Bennett and Christopher Smith II should compete for playing time in Year 1.
The additions in the defensive backfield will help Crosby and the rest of the defensive line in 2023 due to the fact the coverage should be better. Quarterbacks are not going to be able to go with their first or second read as much as they have in the past, and that will lead to them spending more time in the pocket.
For players like Crosby, Chandler Jones, and Tyree Wilson, that means more time for them to get after the quarterback.
Crosby has been able to rack up sacks during his first four seasons in the NFL, but he could be in for his biggest season yet in 2023. He is already elite at what he does, and with the Raiders focusing on the defense all offseason, he will be surrounded by more talent than he has during his career.
That will lead to more pressures, sacks, and possibly turnovers for Madd Maxx.