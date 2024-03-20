Raiders news: Maxx Crosby signs with Jordan Brand, Brady to Vegas stalls
The Las Vegas Raiders are inching towards the 2024 NFL Draft, but that is not the only news surrounding the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
It is a busy time of the year for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they navigate free agency ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. While most of the news surrounding the team focuses on those two areas, there is a lot more going on around Raider Nation than just player personnel moves.
Star wide receiver Davante Adams will be one of a handful of players features on a new docuseries entitles "Receiver." This show will focus on Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Amon-Ra St. Brown. The eight-episode series will start this Summer.
Raiders star signs with Jordan Brand
As an athlete, you kind of know you made it when you become a member of the Jordan Brand. From college programs to individual athletes, Michael Jordan is not going to sign just anybody, so the fact that Maxx Crosby will be their 15th NFL player to wear the iconic Jumpman Logo is quite significant.
Crosby is the second Raiders player to become a member of the Jordan Brand, as star wide receiver Davante Adams is also a member of the family. Crosby and Adams are the faces of the Raiders franchise, and now we will see the Jordan logo on both sides of the ball this upcoming season.
Raiders deal with Brady delayed again
Mark Maske from the Washington Post stated that "barring a last minute change," the owners are not expected to vote at the annual meetings next week. That puts even more delay on a deal that was done over a year ago, but has still yet to become finalized.
The hope is that the Raiders can get this deal done sooner than later, but Brady has other logs on the fire, including his new deal with FOX for the upcoming NFL season. Brady to the Raiders seems like a foregone conclusion, but when it is actually happens is now still apparently up in the air.