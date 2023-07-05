Raiders news: Recent mock draft has Las Vegas landing elite OT in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders bolster their offensive line in the latest mock draft from PFF.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders have been trying to find a counterpart for Kolton Miller at offensive tackle for years, using draft picks and free agency money at right tackle. Last year, Jermaine Eluemunor emerged as a legitimate right tackle for the Raiders, and the team rewarded him by signing him to a new one-year deal this offseason.
Eluemunor's breakout season gives the Raiders two strong offensive tackles for the upcoming season, but can he repeat his dominant effort in 2023? The veteran could certainly have another big season, and get a new contract next offseason as well, but that remains to be seen.
Heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, offensive tackle will certainly be considered one of the Raiders needs and in a recent mock by Pro Football Focus, Las Vegas adds an elite offensive tackle from Alabama.
Raiders select JC Latham at No. 15 overall
The two big names at the offensive tackle position heading into the 2024 NFL Draft are Joe Alt from Notre Dame, and Olumuyiwa Fashanu from Penn State. In the mock at PFF by Fashanu goes No. 10, and Alt No. 11, so with the Raiders picking at No. 15 overall, both are off the board.
With those two gone, the Raiders still manage to get a potential franchise right tackle in JC Latham from Alabama. Latham is solid in both run blocking, and in the passing game, and after starting 13 games for the Crimson Tide at right tackle last season, he won't have to make an adjustment to that side at the next level.
Latham was the highest-rated offensive lineman in the county coming out of IMG Academy, and standing 6-foot-6, and weighing over 330 pounds, he will have the size and strength to immediate contribute as a rookie in the NFL.
The Raiders selecting an offensive tackle is no big surprise, as most mocks are likely to have them going OT, quarterback, or defensive back in mocks leading up to the draft. Latham would be a welcome addition to the Raiders offensive line, and hopefully would be a better player than the last Alabama offensive tackle they took on Day 1.