Raiders news: National media suddenly not so sour on the Silver and Black in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders were seen by many as a possible three-win team in 2023, but could they actually be a playoff team?
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders have looked dominant through the first two preseason games, outscoring their opponents by a score of 68-24. On defense, the group has looked deep and fast, while the offense, led by a rookie fourth-round pick, has seemingly been able to score at will.
Going into the offseason, many NFL media pundits had this team as a possible three-win unit in 2023. The loss of Derek Carr and Darren Waller, coupled with another shakeup of the roster, left many feeling that they would be bottom-dwellers in a very tough AFC West.
But all of a sudden, things are changing.
Speaking on his show, Colin Cowherd actually feels that Josh McDaniels checks a lot of the boxes you want in a head coach. He also believes there is enough talent in Las Vegas to shock a lot of people during the 2023 NFL season.
Here is why he feels the Raiders could win 10-to-12 games this season:
"A good left tackle, a good edge rusher, star weapons, a star back, a competent quarterback, offensive coach. That’s a lot of boxes that win 10-12 games in this league."- Cowherd on Raiders
This is a stark contrast from back in June when Cowherd went on his show and said the Raiders should tank for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. That pick is likely to be USC quarterback Caleb Williams, but after what Cowherd has seen from Aidan O'Connell this summer, he feels he is not only potentially the best backup QB in the league, a future starter.
Raiders still have a long way to go
Last year, the Raiders won only six games during the regular season, and that was after finishing perfect in the preseason as well. The truth is, this team has yet to really face any big-time players across the first two preseason games, and likely won't get a look at some during the finale against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night.
The Raiders do look impressive, though, that is for sure, and it has many in Raider Nation feeling they are setting themselves up to be strong not only in 2023, but beyond. There is talent at positions that have been weaknesses for so long, and if Jimmy Garoppolo can stay healthy, he has proven time and time again he can win more than he loses.