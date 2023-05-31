Raiders news: Navigating the AFC West will be even tougher in 2023
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders are being predicted to finish dead last in the AFC West, as they navigate one of the toughest divisions in football once again in 2023.
The 2023 NFL offseason is in full swing, and on Tuesday, it marked 100 days until the regular season kicks off. The Las Vegas Raiders went into the 2023 offseason with plenty of holes on their roster, and while Dave Ziegler did a nice job in free agency and the NFL Draft, there are still plenty of question marks heading into the summer months.
The Raiders made significant changes to their roster, including at the most important position in sports, starting quarterback. The plan was for Jimmy Garoppolo to come in and replace Derek Carr after nine seasons at the helm, but it remains to be seen whether or not we will even see Jimmy G in a Raiders uniform when all is said and done.
Garoppolo failed his physical prior to being introduced by the Raiders, and if he does not pass one later on this summer, the team can walk away from him with no money owed. That is a significant storyline as we inch closer to training camp, and one that could change the fortunes of the Silver and Black in 2023, and beyond.
Also, the Raiders just happen to play in one of the toughest divisions in football, a division that will be even tougher to navigate in 2023.