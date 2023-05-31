Raiders news: Navigating the AFC West will be even tougher in 2023
By Brad Weiss
Have the Raiders done enough to keep pace with the rest of the division?
The issue with Garoppolo is a big one, as the team has only Brian Hoyer and rookie Aidan O'Connell as legitimate replacements on this roster. Tom Brady became part-owner of the team this offseason, and rumors are going around that he could suit up for the Silver and Black in 2023, but that seems a bit like a stretch than a real option.
Ziegler did a nice job of bolstering the secondary and the defensive line, while the offensive line got a boast with Jermaine Eluemunor returning in free agency. The roster as a whole is deeper than it was a year ago, but replacing the likes of Derek Carr and Darren Waller could prove problematic, especially in Year 1.
On paper, I do not like the Raiders chances of making a run in the AFC West, and there is still the lingering roster issue with star running back Josh Jacobs. No matter who the quarterback is in 2023, they need Jacobs behind them, as he proved to be one of the best pure rushers in the NFL last season, and is still entering his prime.
Maybe the Garoppolo foot issue proves to be a non-story, and he is healthy enough to get this team back in playoff contention. However, sitting here one day from June 1, and with so many roster questions in front of the Raiders, you have to think the AFC West is going to be even tougher than it has been in recent years, which is saying alot.