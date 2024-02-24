Raiders news: New salary cap could mean a new deal for Josh Jacobs
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to build a winner in the desert, and a new salary cap can help them achieve that this summer.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders go into this offseason with some major needs at some key positions, while also having some key players about to hit free agency. Looking at the list of 17 pending free agents for the Raiders, one player sticks out like a sour thumb, and that is running back Josh Jacobs.
While most of the other free agent voids can be filled easily, replacing a running back of Jacobs' caliber will not be easy. Remember, it was only a season ago that saw Jacobs take the NFL by storm, leading the league in rushing despite the team's terrible issues on the offensive side of the ball.
To bring Jacobs back to the fold in 2024, he is going to require a long-term deal, and now that the NFL has raised the salary cap, it could be perfect timing to get the deal done.
Raiders will benefit from the rise in salary cap space
The salary cap will take a meteoric rise in 2024, going from $228.4 million a year ago, to $255.4 for the 2024 offseason. One Raider to benefit most from that, if they choose to bring him back, is Jacobs, still a young running back who would become an all-time Raider if he chooses to end his career in the Silver and Black.,
Las Vegas has a question mark on offense at quarterback, but they return stars like Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers to the wide receiver room, as well as a budding star like Michael Mayer at tight end. Bringing Jacobs back would enable Luke Getsy to have a run-based offense no matter who the quarterback is, and a healthy Jacobs is as good as any other running back in this league.
Of course, other moves need to be done before the Raiders can get Jacobs under contract, like releasing Jimmy Garoppolo as well as Hunter Renfrow. For the first time in a long time, the incoming general manager has key assets on the roster, and money to spend, so look for Tom Telesco to make some major moves this offseason.
Bringing back Jacobs may be one of the biggest.