Raiders news: Not leaving any stone left unturned at the QB position
The Las Vegas Raiders could add a quarterback this April, and they are not letting any stone go unturned in their search.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders turned the page on the quarterback position once again this offseason, this after doing the same thing in 2023. Derek Carr was a nine-year starting quarterback for the Raiders since being a second-round selection out of Fresno State back in 2014, but the new regime of Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler decided to turn the page after one season together.
The writing was on the wall for Carr when he was benched towards the end of the 2023 season, replacing him while still being technically alive in the playoff race for Jarrett Stidham. Carr was released on Valentine's Day, and the Raiders decided to bring in former Patriots in Brian Hoyer and Jimmy Garoppolo.
That did not last long, and when McDaniels was fired on Halloween night, the team turned to Aidan O'Connell the rest of the way. Now, the Raiders current quarterback room consists of Gardner Minshew II, O'Connell, and Anthony Brown, though help could be on the way.
Raiders wise to speak to all top QBs available this draft cycle
We have already heard that the Raiders met privately with Jayden Daniels this draft cycle, and they are expected to meet with Michael Penix Jr. Telesco is going to do his due diligence in order to figure out who the pick will be at the position group this April, even if the Raiders cannot move up and select one on Day 1.
The good thing for the Raiders is that there are some Day 2 prospects who have more than enough talent to come in and be a starter at the NFL level. Bo Nix, Penix, and even Spencer Rattler have more than enough experience to come in and be a contributor for the Raiders, though the top quarterbacks would be a best-case scenario for the Raiders.
Overall, the Raiders have two capable starters on their roster at the position right now, but the fan base is clamoring for them to use a Day 1 pick, or at least the No. 44 overall pick on Day 2 on the position group. For Telesco, he is going about it the right way, interviewing as many quarterbacks as possible, and seeing who is the best fit for the Silver and Black.