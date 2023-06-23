Raiders news: Offensive question marks remain entering July of the 2023 offseason
By Brad Weiss
As we inch closer to the month of July, there are still questions lingering about a Las Vegas Raiders offensive that could be elite in 2023.
On paper, if stars like Hunter Renfrow and Josh Jacobs are in the lineup in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders offense has a legitimate shot to be elite. The Silver and Black may not have Derek Carr under center anymore, which is a good or bad thing depending on who you ask, but the talent around their new starter, Jimmy Garoppolo is right up there with any other team in the NFL.
However, the big issue is what to do with both Renfrow and Jacobs, as Renfrow has been the subject of trade rumors, and Jacobs has still yet to sign his franchise tag. After some cryptic tweets earlier in the week, the two sides could be far off in terms of a new deal, but as is the case most times with social media, be careful to jump to conclusions.
Last season, Jacobs was the No. 1 running back in all of football, leading the NFL in both rushing and all-purpose yards. Renfrow, though injured for part of the 2022 campaign, was a mismatch in the slot back in 2021, hauling in over 100 catches for over 1,000 yards receiving.
If both players return in 2023, with the new faces the Raiders brought in on offense, the Silver and Black attack could be very tough to stop.
New Raiders offensive weapons to make an impact in 2023
The Raiders traded up on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft for Michael Mayer, and after trading away Darren Waller this offseason to the New York Giants, he is expected to fight for the TE1 spot. At wide receiver, losing Mack Hollins could hurt, but the arrival of Jakobi Meyers, who has familiarity in Josh McDaniels's offense, could actually upgrade the position group.
All told, the Raiders offense is loaded at running back, wide receiver, and tight end, while the offensive line should be better than it was a year ago. If Garoppolo can stay healthy, he will have more weapons than he has had in his career, but as we have seen in his career, that is a big if.