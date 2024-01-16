Raiders news: Pairing Kliff Kingsbury with elite DC Patrick Graham a perfect move
If the Las Vegas Raiders can land Kliff Kingsbury as their OC, they will have elite talent at both coordinator positions in 2024.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders saw incredible growth from their defense in 2023, as Patrick Graham took the unit from the bottom of the NFL, to a top-10 unit. The rise of the Raiders defense was one of the bigger surprises of the 2023 NFL season, and it helped keep Las Vegas in the AFC Playoff race all the way up until Week 17.
On offense, the same could not be said, as interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree struggled to find his identity in the role. Of course, he did have his issues, as Josh Jacobs missed the final four games with a quad injury, and the Raiders were rolling with a rookie quarterback, but still, it is likely the team moves on from him this offseason.
One name that has come to the forefront for the job is Kliff Kingsbury, the current Senior offensive analyst & quarterbacks coach for the University of Southern California. With current USC quarterback Caleb Williams leaving for the NFL, Kingsbury may want to head back to the NFL, where he was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals before landing with the Trojans.
If he is looking for a new job, the Raiders could be the perfect landing spot for him.
Raiders could have elite coordinators on offense and defense
Kingsbury had his struggles as a head coach in the NFL, but the Cardinals were solid on offense when he was there. In addition, his offenses in college were always must-see television, and with the Raiders, he would have so many elite weapons to choose from.
If Las Vegas brings back Josh Jacobs, Kingsbury would have a top running back, an elite wideout in Davante Adams, as well as one of the best No. 2 WRs in the game in Jakobi Meyers. Michael Mayer showed flashes as a rookie at tight end, and the offensive line played well despite dealing with injuries all season long.
That is the kind of blank canvas that would allow Kingsbury to paint a beautiful picture on offense in 2024.
Like Josh McDaniels, Kingsbury never proved he could be an elite head coach, but there is no questioning what he brings to the table as an offensive coordinator. If the Raiders do bring back Antonio Pierce, pairing him with these two elite coordinators would set Las Vegas up for long-term success.