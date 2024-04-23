Raiders news: Pre-draft power rankings not kind to Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders were shown no love in a recent NFL Power Rankings heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders made some wholesale changes on their roster this offseason, adding an elite defensive player in Christian Wilkins, while also losing an elite offensive player in Josh Jacobs. Las Vegas also revamped the quarterback room this offseason, bringing in Gardner Minshew II to pair with Aidan O'Connell, while releasing Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer.
Through the last few months, the Raiders have either weakened or bolstered their roster depending on who you ask, but one thing is for sure, the 2024 NFL Draft will go a long way in helping set Las Vegas up for long-term success. The Raiders have glaring needs on both sides of the ball, and there is still the possibility they mortgage the future to trade up for a quarterback on Day 1.
Last season, the Raiders saw big improvements on the defensive side of the ball, and the arrival of Wilkins to the defenisve line could give them one of the best units in the game. Linebacker was also strong with the arrival of Robert Spillane, and the secondary should take another step forward if they can add a solid cornerback in the draft.
Still, the expectations are low for the Raiders across the national media. Over at Pro Football Focus, they put together an NFL Power Ranking for all 32 teams heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, and it was not kind to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Raiders ranked No. 27 overall
The Raiders were disrespected with their No. 27 overall ranking, as they were placed behind teams like Tennessee, Denver, and Atlanta. Looking at the rosters of those three teams, Las Vegas has much more talent, and with the way they played under Antonio Pierce to close the 2023 NFL season, you have to think they are going to be prepared to shock some teams this season as well.
The truth is, quarterback is the big question mark for the Raiders, but going into the 2024 NFL Draft, the roster is in much better shape than it was a year ago. Hopefully, the Raiders can pass their big test during the three-day draft, and possibly make a run at a potential playoff spot this season.