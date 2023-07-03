Raiders news: Expect big production from the TE spot even with Darren Waller gone
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders may have lost big production by trading away Darren Waller, but that does not mean TE will be a weakness in 2023.
One of the biggest moves of the 2023 offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders was when the team traded away Darren Waller to the New York Giants. In return, the Raiders got the No. 100 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a pick they used on Cincinnati wide receiver Tre Tucker.
Earlier on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, the Raiders traded up for Notre Dame star tight end Michael Mayer. During his time with the Fighting Irish, Mayer was the most productive player in the country at his position, dicing up defenses, and becoming the premier tight end of the 2023 NFL Draft class.
After falling to the second round, the Raiders traded up to take him with the second pick on Day 2, and he should have no problem getting accustomed to the NFL game. He has the size and skill set to be the TE1 for Josh McDaniels as a rookie, and should be very productive as a rookie.
Between Mayer and Austin Hooper, who the team got in free agency, the Raiders should be more than fine at the tight end position. Sure, Waller was incredibly productive, and Foster Moreau was an excellent No. 2, but the combination of Mayer and Hooper should be quite the safety net for Jimmy Garoppolo in his first year as the starting quarterback for the Raiders,
Do the Raiders have one of the worst head coaches in the NFL?
Over at CBS Sports, Cody Benjamin put together a ranking of all 32 head coaches going into the 2023 NFL season. For the Raiders, their head coach was way down on the list, as Josh McDaniels came in at No. 30 overall.
Benjamin talked about how good McDaniels was as an OC in New England, but that success has never translated to success as a head coach. McDaniels had a failed stint in Denver, and a six-win season taking over a playoff team in Las Vegas last season, so this is definitely a huge campaign coming up for him in 2023.
The truth is, McDaniels goes into the 2023 season with more of his own guys around him, this after he and Dave Ziegler reshaped the roster this offseason. The 2023 season was quite the disappointment with all the hype that surrounded it, and if McDaniels struggles in Year 2 like he did in Denver, the Raiders have a big problem on their hands.