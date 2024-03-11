Raiders news: QB Gardner Minshew reportedly signs two-year deal in Las Vegas
The Raiders' QB situation is starting to clear up ... right?
Well, the Raiders officially have their Pro Bowl caliber quarterback.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are going to sign former Colts QB Gardner Minshew to a two-year contract:
Now on his 3rd team in six years, the move probably solidifies Minshew's status as a journeyman QB. To his credit, he did make the Pro Bowl last season – after Colts starter Anthony Richardson was shut down with season-ending shoulder surgery, Minshew stepped in and played admirably, going 7-6 while throwing for over 3500 yards and 15 touchdowns. According to Tom Pelissero, the deal is worth up to $25 million, and guarantees at least $15M.
It's a ton of money for Minshew, who probably isn't a starting-caliber QB at this point and will go into the season in an open competition with incumbent starter Aidan O'Connell. With two established quarterbacks already on the roster, it seems like the Raiders have made their mind up about the next couple years of QB play in Vegas. They were involved in a ton of Russell Wilson/Justin Fields rumors, and even were talked about as a team that could trade up to take one of this year's premier QB prospects. Instead, barring anything crazy, it looks like it'll be either O'Connell or Minshew in 2024.