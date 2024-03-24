Raiders news: QB remains the big story heading into the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and all eyes continue to be on the quarterback position.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders added Gardner Minshew to the quarterback room this offseason, this after releasing both Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer. The veteran is coming off a 3,000-plus passing season as a member of the Indianapolis Colts, earning a Pro Bowl nod, and nearly leading his team to the playoffs after taking over for Anthony Richardson.
Aidan O'Connell earned the starting job down the stretch of the 2023 NFL season, taking over full-time once Antonio Pierce replaced Josh McDaniels as interim head coach. O'Connell was excellent for the Raiders across the last four games, beating all three AFC West rivals, and not tossing an interception in the process.
That gives the Raiders two quarterbacks fighting for the starting job as of March 23, but more talent could be added to the mix across the next few weeks. Las Vegas is in the market to possibly draft a quarterback on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, but a big trade, and a possibly shocker during the first round could net them one of the best signal-callers available.
Raiders moving up or down on Day 1
The big question is whether or not the Raiders plan to move up or down on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft. If the quarterbacks come off the board in a flurry, and the Raiders cannot make a trade to get them into the mix, then they could also consider trading down and picking up a player who fills another immediate need.
Quarterback is the most important position in sports, and right now, the team has two capable signal-callers who have proven they can win games in the NFL. The starting battle should be excellent with just O'Connell and Minshew in the mix, but if they can add a top-tier draft pick at the position, this has the potential to be the best quarterback room the Raiders have had in a very long time.