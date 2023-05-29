Raiders news: What to do about the quarterback position?
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to replace Derek Carr as starting quarterback in 2023, but a foot injury could spoil those plans.
During the 2022 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders made the decision to move on from starting quarterback Derek Carr. Sure, Carr was not released during the season, but their decision to bench him with two games left to play was the final nail in his Raiders career, and he was eventually released on Valentine's Day this offseason.
In his place, the team decided to sign Jimmy Garoppolo, a veteran quarterback who has plenty of experience in head coach Josh McDaniels's system.
However, this story got a bit complicated when it came time to introduce Jimmy G at his press conference, as it was postponed. Now, it is reported that Garoppolo failed his physical in March, and the team restructured the deal, a new contract that states if he does not pass his physical before the season, they can walk away from him with no dead money.
That is a significant turn of events when it comes to the most important position in sports, and with Tom Brady agreeing to become a minority owner of the Raiders, rumors have started that TB12 could be the QB1 in Las Vegas in Week 1 when all is said and done.
This is definitely something to keep an eye on as we inch ever so close to the start of training camp.
Raiders eyeing a QB on Day 1 of 2024 NFL Draft?
In a recent mock draft over at Raider Ramble, Hunter Haas has the Las Vegas Raiders landing Caleb Williams from USC with the No. 1 overall pick. To get Williams, the Raiders would have to be the worst team in football next season, and while that would take a lot to happen, Haas believes that it is certainly a possiblity.
While I do not agree with Haas on the draft slot, selecting a quarterback on Day 1 is looking more and more like a legitimate scenario. Aidan O'Connell was a fourth-round selection this year, and should be a serviceable backup at the next level, but the time has come for the Raiders to go up and select an elite quarterback in one of the upcoming drafts.
Williams would obviously be the best-case scenario for the Raiders long-term future, but quarterbacks like Quinn Ewers, Drake Maye, and Michael Penix Jr. should all hear their names called on Day 1 as well. For the Raiders, the quarterback spot could not be more of a question mark right now for 2023, and the future.