Raiders news: Restructuring Jakobi Meyers contract, McDaniels high on Hunter Renfrow
The Las Vegas Raiders found some cap space on Tuesday, and Josh McDaniels pretty much shut down Hunter Renfrow rumors.
By Brad Weiss
With the addition of Marcus Peters to the Las Vegas Raiders secondary, and cap space tight, we knew moves were coming in terms of the roster. Though he just joined the team this offseason, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is proving to be a company man, as he restructured his contract on Tuesday.
The talented wide receiver had $3.92 million of his contract restructured into a signing bonus according to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network, freeing up $3.136 million in cap space. Meyers signed the second-highest free agent contract of all wide receivers this offseason in terms of total money, and the hope is that he can help the Raiders passing game in a big way in 2023.
Staying with the wide receiver group, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels also had high praise for Hunter Renfrow on Tuesday, as tweeted out by Vic Tafur of the Athletic. McDaniels is "super-excited" about Renfrow, a far cry from the rumors that have circulated around Renfrow all offseason.
For the most part, fans and the media had Renfrow as potential trade bait for the Silver and Black, but it now appears the Raiders are going to hang onto him in 2023. Renfrow, Meyers, and Davante Adams would give the Silver and Black one of the more dominant three-man arsenals at the position in all of football.
Raiders continue to shuffle the roster
In other roster news, the Raiders are bringing back Kyle Peko to the defensive line, as they continue to try and bolster the interior at defensive tackle. With this move, cornerback Ike Brown and quarterback Chase Garbers were released, as the roster will continue to have moving parts as we inch closer to the end of training camp.
Garbers actually finished the 2022 campaign as the Raiders No. 2 quarterback, and was a favorite of Josh McDaniels, but defenisve line is more of a pressing issue than keeping a fourth quarterback on the roster for camp. Brown was expendable when the Raiders brought in Marcus Peters on a one-year deal earlier this week.