Raiders news: Will there by a role for Byron Young in Year 2?
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Byron Young in the third round in 2024, but he has yet to establish a role for himself in the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
During the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Alabama defensive tackle Byron Young. Going into the draft, defensive tackle was seen as a real need for the Silver and Black, which made it shocking when they passed on Jalen Carter for Tyree Wilson in the first round.
Young was the first of two defensive tackles taken in last April's draft, as the team also brought in Nesta Jade-Silvera in the seventh round. However, neither player was a real asset to Las Vegas in Year 1, and while not much is expected from seventh-round picks, the fact that Young could not get it going was concerning.
Towards the end of the 2023 NFL season, Tyree Wilson was moved inside, a position he is likely to stay in Year 2. Las Vegas also added an elite defensive tackle in free agency in Christian Wilkins, so the question surrounding Young is whether or not he will even have a role with the Silver and Black next season.
Raiders have a logjam at defensive tackle
Defensive tackle has been an area of need for some time for the Raiders, but they seem to have their group set, especially after bringing back Adam Butler and John Jenkins in free agency. If Wilson stays inside, with the addition of Wilkins, there is a good chance that Young could fall as far as No. 5 on the depth chart at the position entering camp.
Then there is the chance the Raiders add another defensive tackle in the draft, and with Matthew Butler also returning, there is more than enough talent and depth at the position group next season. Young was unable to make an impact in Year 1, and the current regime did not draft him, so he is going to need to really make a statement this summer to remain in the Raiders plans.
With so much talent around him, he may not have a chance to earn significant playing time in 2024.