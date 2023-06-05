Raiders news: Which rookie defensive back will be the first to start in 2023?
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders needed help in the secondary this offseason, and two rookie draft picks could end up starting in Year 1.
During the 2022 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders were once again victim of having a sub-par defensive backfield. Playing in a division with a ton of quarterback talent, the lack of depth, and talent in the secondary gave them a significant disadvantage, and that led to the team once again putting together a losing season.
This offseason, the Raiders front office made it a point to improve in the secondary, adding free agent veterans Duke Shelley, Brandon Facyson and David Long Jr. at cornerback, and then Marcus Epps at safety. Those four players figure to play large roles within Patrick Graham's defense, but the Raiders did not stop there, selecting a couple of defensive backs in the 2023 NFL Draft as well.
In the fourth round, the Raiders selected Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennett, who did not get as much pre-draft love as his fellow Terps cornerback, Deonte Banks. Still, Bennett is a player that many draft experts figure can slide right into the starting lineup for the Raiders in 2023, but will he be the first rookie to do so.
In the fifth round, the Raiders went back to the defensive back pool to select Georgia safety, Christopher Smith II. Smith is fresh off back-to-back national titles with the Bulldogs, and some feel he could unseat Tre'Von Moehrig as a starter alongside Epps in 2023.
Which rookie Raiders defensive back will start first in 2023?
As it stands, the cornerback room seems to have more depth than the safety position, so Smith is going to be fighting with Moehrig from Day 1 of camp. Bennett could have a tougher terrain to navigate, as Nate Hobbs is locked in as the slot cornerback, and you have to think that Shelley and Long Jr. will be given long looks to start on the outside.
Facyson is another name to keep an eye on in terms of starting, and Amik Robertson may have been the best cornerback on the Raiders roster last season. Bennett will have to move past more players than Smith would have to, and after seeing Moehrig struggle in his first season in Graham's defense last year, it won't take much for Smith to pass him on the depth chart.
There is also the expectation of injury, as that could send either Bennett or Smith up the depth chart in a hurry. The Raiders secondary was a mess last season, and the talent is there for them to take a big step forward in 2023, so expect Smith and Bennett to get ample opportunities in Year 1.