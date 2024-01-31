Las Vegas Raiders news: The search for a new offensive coordinator continues
While the Las Vegas Raiders have been adding coaches and a new GM, the search for an offensive coordinator continues.
By Brad Weiss
Last season, the Las Vegas Raiders fired offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi during the year, replacing him on an interim basis with Bo Hardegree. There was some good to come out of that move, like the 63-point effort against Los Angeles, but there was also some bad, including being shut out by the Minnesota Vikings.
Going into the 2024 season, a change is coming at this important position, but what do the Raiders plan to do with the role?
We have seen numerous names being linked to the Raiders, including Kellen Moore, who recently signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. Las Vegas has also been rumored to be in the market for Kliff Kingsbury, who is still available, and has already interviewed with the team.
However, the front-runner now appears to be Klint Kubiak, who is still coaching for the San Francisco 49ers as we enter the two weeks before the Super Bowl. The Raiders have options to choose from still, but teams are locking their targets into the role, and the clock is ticking for new general manager Tom Telesco.
Could the Raiders have their eyes on Chip Kelly?
One name that has been floated around recently is Chip Kelly, a former NFL head coach and current head coach for UCLA. Kelly has long been considered a brilliant offensive mind, and while he failed as a head coach, he has a strong resume in the offensive coordinator role.
Whatever the Raiders decide, they have to start showing a bit more urgency, as another OC candidate, Arthur Smith, was hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday. With a first-year head coach in place, the Raiders have to get this hire right, and the talent pool is starting to thin out now that we have hit February.
Whoever joins the Raiders will have to figure out the quarterback spot as well, as the Raiders could be in the market for a new signal-caller next season. There are so many moving parts that will go along with this move, including what to do with Josh Jacobs, so the time is now for Telesco to start zeroing in on the Raiders next offensive coordinator.