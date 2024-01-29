Raiders news: Should Las Vegas bring in Arthur Smith for an interview as OC?
With the list of potential offensive coordinators dwindling, should the Las Vegas Raiders place a call to Arthur Smith?
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders have been busy building up their coaching staff for next season, bringing in some solid assistants from across the NFL. However, they still have a gaping hole at offensive coordinator, which is certainly troublesome as the team will move forward with Antonio Pierce as head coach.
Patrick Graham is likely to return to the Raiders as their defensive coordinator, which is a major development after a stellar 2023 campaign on that side of the ball. Bo Hardegree took over for the fired Mick Lombardi in an interim role as OC last season, but won't be back in the position in 2024, so where do the Raiders go from here?
Big names are already finding new homes, as Kellen Moore will leave the Los Angeles Chargers to be named offensive coordinator in Philadelphia. In addition, Zac Robinson has landed with the Atlanta Falcons, a huge hiring for Raheem Morris as he looks to capitalize on his second stint as an NFL head coach.
The Raiders are losing time and candidates in their search, but could the man Morris replaced in Atlanta be a real option as offensive coordinator in 2024?
Raiders need to move quick in bringing in their new OC
Arthur Smith is widely considered a brilliant mind in terms of the offensive side of the ball, and he is currently looking for work after being fired by the Falcons. He has already interviewed with the Pittsburgh Steelers for their vacant offensive coordinator role, and the Raiders would be wise to at least bring him in for an interview.
Smith rose up the coaching ranks during his time in Tennesee, as he served as defensive and offensive quality control, assistant tight end coach, then tight end coach before being their offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020. His work there landed him the head coaching job in Atlanta, and while he struggled in that role, he brings solid experience as OC.
The Raiders have to get this hire right, and there are many guys the team has already brought in for an interview like Luke Getsy and Kliff Kingsbury. They also have their eyes on Klint Kubiak from San Francisco, but while we wait for his availability after the Super Bowl, Smith should definitely be on the Raiders radar.