Raiders news: Is it time to get excited about Tre Tucker?
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Tre Tucker at No. 100 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he looks like a legit weapon.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Tre Tucker, a wide receiver from Cincinnati with the No. 100 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Las Vegas got that draft selection due to the trade they made with the New York Giants, and at the time, the pick seemed like a bit of a reach.
It was not that Tre Tucker was not a third-round talent, the issue was the Raiders had spent the entire offseason revamping his position group. A large group of free agent wideouts were added to a position group led by one of the best in the game in Davante Adams, and the group also had a healthy Hunter Renfrow returning.
Still, Tucker was the pick, and while it seemed like a shocking pick at the time, is it possible the Raiders could have gotten a steal in the third round?
Time to get excited about Raiders rookie WR Tre Tucker
Las Vegas put the pads on this Tuesday, and since then, Tucker has more times than not proven to be a legitimate option in this offense. In fact, one Raiders beat writer, Vinny Bonsignore from Las Vegas Review-Journal labeled him a 'weapon.'
The Raiders have the top three on their depth chart set in stone, as Adams and Renfrow will be joined by Jakobi Meyers in the starting lineup. Meyers was the big addition this offseason at the position group, but as the days go on, it is clear the Raiders did not make a mistake when they took Tucker No. 100 overall.
Preseason games will give us a better indication of what he can do on gameday, but in terms of practice, he does not seem overwhelmed at all. The Raiders should be very potent on offense, especially if Josh Jacobs returns, and Tucker is seemingly carving out a role in the passing game.
It is time to get excited about this draft pick.