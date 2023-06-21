Raiders news: Is now the time to worry about Josh Jacobs?
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders have yet to come to an agreement with running back Josh Jacobs as we inch closer to the month of July.
In a 2022 season that was filled with disappointment for the Las Vegas Raiders, running back Josh Jacobs established himself as one of the best in the game. The fourth-year running back led the NFL in both rushing and all-purpose yards, all the while serving as a constant on a Raiders offense that struggled mightily at times.
The problem is, that season was never supposed to happen, as the Raiders declined his fifth-year option prior to the season. It seemed in the eyes of general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels that Jacobs was on his way out in Las Vegas, and not someone they are trying to sign to a long-term deal a year ago.
After his breakout 2022 campaign, Jacobs was tendered the franchise tag, a tag that he has still yet to sign. As we inch closer to the month of July, the Raiders still have no idea what the plan is going to be at running back in 2023, and after a cryptic tweet by Jacobs on Tuesday, is it time to start worrying?
Jacobs could be sent away in a trade, or he could sign the franchise tag for one more season in Las Vegas, but as of now, it is anybody's guess.
Raiders do not have elite depth at the running back position
The problem with Jacobs not signing is that without him, the running back position takes a huge hit. Zamir White was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but he played sparingly as a rookie, and the veterans behind him are more supplemental players than every-down backs.
Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden, and Austin Walter are nice players, but Jacobs is elite, and was the cornerstone of the offense in 2022. He is also only 25-years old, so you would have to think he has at least four more good seasons in front of him.
If I am the Raiders franchise, I have to be worried about where this is going to go, as the franchise has a history of trading away key players in recent years. Jacobs is a young franchise running back, but in a league that does not value the position, see Dalvin Cook and Saquon Barkley, do not be surprised if we have seen the last of him in the Silver and Black.