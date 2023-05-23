Raiders news: Tom Brady a Raider, JJ8 and the start of OTAs
By Brad Weiss
After years of rumors that Tom Brady would play for the Raiders franchise, the greatest quarterback in NFL history is finally going to become a part of the organization. While his playing days are over, his career in the NFL is far from it, as he agreed in principle to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday.
The paperwork was filed to the league, and once approved, Tom Brady will officially be a member of the Las Vegas Raiders franchise. Though he never helped the Raiders to a Super Bowl win as a player, maybe he can bring some of his Brady Magic to the desert and help the team put a group together to win one was a minority owner.
Also on Monday, the NFL approved a third emergency quarterback on the roster for each game. Maybe a coincidence, but maybe not.
Raiders star RB Josh Jacobs to switch to No. 8
Josh Jacobs was so good during his time with the Alabama Crimson Tide that the Raiders selected him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. During that time, Jacobs wore the No. 8, but due to NFL rules when he was coming into the league, he had to switch to No. 28 at the NFL level.
Now, with new jersey number rules in place, Jacobs has the option to go back to No. 8, and it appears he will do just that after posting a picture of himself in a Raiders No. 8 jersey on social media. Rumors have been circulating this offseason of Jacobs possibly leaving the franchise, but him posting himself in a Raiders jersey has to be a good sign that he will be back.
Jacobs had a breakout season for Las Vegas last year, leading the NFL in both rushing and all-purpose yards, and should be in for a long-term deal with the team when all is said and done.
Raiders kick off OTAs
Also on Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders kicked off their OTAs, joining 19 other NFL franchises in doing so. This is a season of change for the franchise, as they moved on from stars like Darren Waller and Derek Carr this offseason, and there are plenty of starting job up for grabs as we head towards the summer months.
Overall, it was a blazing start week for the Raiders franchise, and hopefully, with the players back on the field, we will start to get a good look at just how good they can be in 2023. Going forward, having a guy like Tom Brady in the building should help the franchise grow even m