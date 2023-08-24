Raiders news: Trading Hunter Renfrow to the New York Jets?
With the retirement of Corey Davis, one Jets insider concocted a trade that sends Las Vegas Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow to the Big Apple.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders will wrap up their preseason slate on Saturday, as they head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys. The Raiders have been more than impressive this summer, both in preseason games, and in joint practices, signalling that they could be a lot better than people expect this year.
Last year, the Raiders saw Hunter Renfrow struggle to stay on the field, which was not a good thing considering there was a new front office and coaching staff. However, Renfrow has proven during his time in the Silver and Black that he is more than a capable receiver, and even has a 100-catch season under his belt.
Still, with the arrival of Jakobi Meyers this offseason, a player who played slot receiver for Josh McDaniels in New England, Renfrow was seen as a trade chip. The front office had already traded away Darren Waller, and it seemed like Renfrow was the next domino to fall.
Apparently, people still feel he could be out the door.
Over at Jet X, film analyst Michael Nania said that in order to replace Davis, the Jets should 'pull a rabbit' out of their hats and trade for Hunter Renfrow. Nania stated that Renfow has been a subject of trade rumors all offseason with the arrival of Jakobi Meyers, and that he would fit on the Jets offense perfectly.
Trading Renfrow makes no sense for the Raiders now
This summer, Renfrow has looked as good as ever, dominating in practices with other teams, and showing the kind of route-running ability that can make him nearly impossible to cover. He is someone who is going to help Jimmy Garoppolo in a big way in 2023, and the new quarterback has certainly taken a liking to his slot wideout.
Trading Renfrow now makes no sense for the Raiders, and even though the wide receiver room is deep, Renfrow has proven he is healthy, and ready to go back to being a real weapon for the Raiders. There are always going to be media that are going to throw crazy trades on the table, but it makes the most sense for the Raiders to go into the 2023 NFL season with one of the best trios at wideout in Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, and Jakobi Meyers.